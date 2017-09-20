Over the past 10 years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, there have been hundreds of wild and crazy rumors about the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
"A lot of people read the tabloids, some rely on the tabloids to get pretty inaccurate information. Some of those headlines, pretty darn ridiculous," Ryan Seacrest says in this exclusive deleted scene from Sunday's KUWTK 10th Anniversary Special. "So we've compiled a list of some of the most bizarre headlines for you guys to look at."
The first magazine headline they show reads, "Kendall: How Scott Seduced Me!"
E!
"Get it Kendall!" Kourtney Kardashian laughs in reaction to the story.
"I didn't even know that existed!" Kendall Jenner laughs. "I was 19. That was two years ago. Definitely false though."
The next tabloid rumor is, "Kris: Caught in Bed With Lamar!"
"Khloe, I'm sorry!" Kris Jenner tells Khloe Kardashian.
"It's OK. I was sleeping with Scott so it's fine," Khloe says. LOL!
Watch the exclusive clip to see the family's hilarious reactions!
Watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m. for part one of Jason Kennedy's exclusive interview with the Kardashian-Jenner family!
Watch the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m., then don't miss the season 14 premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m., only on E!