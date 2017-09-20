EXCLUSIVE!

Kendall Hooked Up With Scott? Kris Slept With Lamar? Watch the Kardashian-Jenner Family React to the Wildest Tabloid Rumors Ever!

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Elsa Pataky

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, NYFW

Here's How Kim Kardashian Cheated on Tests in School

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14 Promo

Fiercer Than Ever! Watch Kim Kardashian and Fam Recreate the Keeping Up Season One Opening Credits 10 Years Later

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Over the past 10 years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, there have been hundreds of wild and crazy rumors about the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"A lot of people read the tabloids, some rely on the tabloids to get pretty inaccurate information. Some of those headlines, pretty darn ridiculous," Ryan Seacrest says in this exclusive deleted scene from Sunday's KUWTK 10th Anniversary Special. "So we've compiled a list of some of the most bizarre headlines for you guys to look at."

The first magazine headline they show reads, "Kendall: How Scott Seduced Me!"

Photos

Random Facts About the Kardashians

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

E!

"Get it Kendall!" Kourtney Kardashian laughs in reaction to the story.

"I didn't even know that existed!" Kendall Jenner laughs. "I was 19. That was two years ago. Definitely false though."

The next tabloid rumor is, "Kris: Caught in Bed With Lamar!"

"Khloe, I'm sorry!" Kris Jenner tells Khloe Kardashian.

Watch

Keep It Kardashian: Back to the Start

"It's OK. I was sleeping with Scott so it's fine," Khloe says. LOL!

Watch the exclusive clip to see the family's hilarious reactions!

Watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m. for part one of Jason Kennedy's exclusive interview with the Kardashian-Jenner family!

Watch the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m., then don't miss the season 14 premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kendall Jenner , Kris Jenner , Rumors , Scott Disick , Khloe Kardashian , Apple News , Kardashian News , Exclusives , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.