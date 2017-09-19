2017 Latin American Music Awards: Complete List of Nominations

They're back!

It's that time of year again, and the third annual Latin American Music Awards are almost here. Telemundo announced the nominees on Tuesday beginning with the announcement of two categories on Un Nuevo Día and then followed by another during their entertainment show Suelta La Sopa. The rest of the nominations were announced via a Facebook Live and then were broadcasted simultaneously through YouTube and Twitter.

The award show will air live on Thursday, October 26 at 9PM/8c from the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.