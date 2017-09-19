Velvet is Having a Moment This Fall & We Are Here for It

Marie Simonova/Getty Images
Marie Simonova/Getty Images
Fun fact: It is impossible to talk about reassessing your fall wardrobe without mentioning velvet.
It's a given that every year, as the weather gets colder, you have to factor the fabric in. Not only does velvet never go out of style, it's also a practical choice simply because it's weightier and will keep you warm. Never mind the fact that it just looks extra-luxe and expensive.
And you don't have to limit the velour look to just your clothing items, either. Yes, you can get your fair share of bodycon Vegas-style dresses (a few solid options below), but expand your horizons. Go the platform sandal route, for instance. Or perhaps trade your leather work satchel for a plush-like version.
Sky's the limit! Here are all the ways you can sport velvet this season.
Rebecca Minkoff Love Small Chevron Quilted Velvet Crossbody Bag, $295
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
H&M Velvet Dress, $40
Article continues below
LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection Carmine Velvet Convertible Crossbody Bag, $49
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Now that you're outfitted accordingly: Go get 'em, you sexy minx.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.