Velvet is Having a Moment This Fall & We Are Here for It

Fun fact: It is impossible to talk about reassessing your fall wardrobe without mentioning velvet.

It's a given that every year, as the weather gets colder, you have to factor the fabric in. Not only does velvet never go out of style, it's also a practical choice simply because it's weightier and will keep you warm. Never mind the fact that it just looks extra-luxe and expensive.

And you don't have to limit the velour look to just your clothing items, either. Yes, you can get your fair share of bodycon Vegas-style dresses (a few solid options below), but expand your horizons. Go the platform sandal route, for instance. Or perhaps trade your leather work satchel for a plush-like version.