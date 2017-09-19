Try not to feel old after we say this, Upper East Siders...Today marks the 10-year anniversary of Gossip Girl.

Yes, it may be hard to believe, but the first time we witnessed Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford come together while Kristen Bell's voice echoed "Xoxo, Gossip Girl" was exactly one, full decade ago. The CW series aired for the first time on Sept. 19, 2007.

That date kicked off what no one knew would mark a massively successful franchise that would change pop culture forever.