TV's biggest night is over!

The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards came and went with a bang this year and while we got plenty of awards show laughs from inside the theater, there were a few hilarious moments you may have missed from the red carpet. Lots of couples walked the red carpet together and were surprisingly candid about their relationships.

Sofia Vergara dished that her hubby, Joe Manganiello, has a secret obsession you may never have guessed—dungeons and dragons! "He's a nerd. The highlight of his life is to play dungeons and dragons," the actress revealed to Giuliana Rancic. "He has a dungeon room downstairs."

Plus, The Handmaid's Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski told us all about getting married this summer. But which star revealed that he was hiding snacks for his pregnant wife? And which star got the relationship stamp of approval from Ryan Murphy?