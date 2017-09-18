John Shearer/WireImage
John Shearer/WireImage
Being glamorous doesn't have to be expensive.
Last night at the 2017 Emmy Awards, the red carpet was full of flawless faces, thanks to the best makeup artists and hairstylists in the business. While you might pair the high-profile night with luxury and prestige (a fair assumption), you may be surprised to hear that many of our favorite affordable brands were represented on the carpet.
From Sarah Hyland's old Hollywood-inspired waves to Rashida Jones's statement lip, you can recreate some of the best looks at your local drugstore.
Check out the drugstore products that celebrities are wearing below!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg accentuated the actress' features with bronzed, glowing skin and a statement lip, courtesy of Almay.
Invision/AP/REX/ShutterstockFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
"We wanted to keep her skin luminous and eyes a soft smolder," makeup artist Joanna Simkin said in a press release regarding the new Covergirl ambassador's look. "The Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation was perfect for achieving that fresh and flawless skin we were going for."
Article continues below
John Shearer/WireImage
Beauty pro Toby Fleischman mixed three shades of Burt's Bees Blush (Shy Pink, Bare Peach and Toasted Cinnamon) to achieve the Westworld star's warm glow.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Being Mary Jane star's glam lashes are courtesy of makeup pro Fiona Stiles and Ardell lashes.
Double Up Black, $5.49
Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Celebrity manicurist Michelle Saunders used Essie's "muchi, muchi" on Mandy's nail beds and "ballet slippers" on the tips.
Article continues below
Nail Polish, $8.99
J. Merritt/Getty Images
The actress recently partnered with Orly to curate a limited nail lacquer collection and wore her new colors on the red carpet, with help from manicurist Denise Kelley. "This collection is about red carpet glamour and giving everyone the opportunity to feel that glamour in their day-to-day lives," Laverne said in a recent press release.
Article continues below
John Shearer/WireImage
The Modern Family star's look was inspired by old Hollywood glamour. For avoid frizz, celebrity stylist Ryan Richman used a cream before blowdrying her hair.
Neon Sugar Twist Tousle Cream, $17.98
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Before flat ironing the Pantene ambassador's hair, celebrity hairstylist Danilo Dixion sectioned her hair into four parts and added a small portion of combing cream to make her hair shiny and sleek.
Article continues below
J. Merritt/Getty Images
For long-lasting volume, hair guru Marc Mena added anti-humidity hairspray to Metz's curls.
Luxe Style Infusion Firm Control Smooth Anti-Humidity Hairspray, $3.98
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
"For Anika's Emmys hair, she wanted to sport her beautiful natural hair and her edgy cut, which perfectly complemented her gown," said celebrity hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
For sleek, silky hair, hairstylist Kristin Heitkotter added an anti-frizz agent prior to curling the stars hair.
Article continues below
J. Merritt/Getty Images
For sheen, hair pro Clariss Rubenstein prepped the hair with a lightweight oil spray, then used the Dyson Supersonic to dry 80 percent of her hair before brushing it through.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ariel's stylist, Charles Dujic, used a hairspray based in coconut oil and shea butter to create volume while flat ironing her slicked-back hair.
Get glam!
Don't miss E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special, with guest co-host Erika Jayne, at 8 p.m., only on E!