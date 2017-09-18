Being glamorous doesn't have to be expensive.

Last night at the 2017 Emmy Awards, the red carpet was full of flawless faces, thanks to the best makeup artists and hairstylists in the business. While you might pair the high-profile night with luxury and prestige (a fair assumption), you may be surprised to hear that many of our favorite affordable brands were represented on the carpet.

From Sarah Hyland's old Hollywood-inspired waves to Rashida Jones's statement lip, you can recreate some of the best looks at your local drugstore.