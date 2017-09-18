Celebrities Wore These Drugstore Beauty Products to the 2017 Emmy Awards

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Best Beauty, Yara Shahidi

Best Beauty at the 2017 Emmy Awards

ESC: Must do Monday, Mandy Moore

How to Get Mandy Moore's Signature Pink Pout for Less

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Sarah Hyland

John Shearer/WireImage

Being glamorous doesn't have to be expensive.

Last night at the 2017 Emmy Awards, the red carpet was full of flawless faces, thanks to the best makeup artists and hairstylists in the business. While you might pair the high-profile night with luxury and prestige (a fair assumption), you may be surprised to hear that many of our favorite affordable brands were represented on the carpet. 

From Sarah Hyland's old Hollywood-inspired waves to Rashida Jones's statement lip, you can recreate some of the best looks at your local drugstore.

Photos

Best Beauty at the 2017 Emmy Awards

Check out the drugstore products that celebrities are wearing below! 

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Rashida Jones

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg accentuated the actress' features with bronzed, glowing skin and a statement lip, courtesy of Almay.

ESC: Emmy Drugstore Beauty

Almay

Almay Color + Care Liquid Lip Balm, $6.49

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Issa Rae

Invision/AP/REX/ShutterstockFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

Issa Rae

"We wanted to keep her skin luminous and eyes a soft smolder," makeup artist Joanna Simkin said in a press release regarding the new Covergirl ambassador's look. "The Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation was perfect for achieving that fresh and flawless skin we were going for."

Article continues below

ESC: Emmy Drugstore Beauty

Covergirl

Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation, $9.99

ESC: Drugstore Beauty,Evan Rachel Wood

John Shearer/WireImage

Evan Rachel Wood

Beauty pro Toby Fleischman mixed three shades of Burt's Bees Blush (Shy Pink, Bare Peach and Toasted Cinnamon) to achieve the Westworld star's warm glow.

ESC: Emmy Drugstore Beauty

Burt's Bees

100% Natural Blush with Vitamin E, $9.97

Article continues below

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Gabrielle Union

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

The Being Mary Jane star's glam lashes are courtesy of makeup pro Fiona Stiles and Ardell lashes.

ESC: Emmy Drugstore Beauty

Ardell Lashes

Double Up Black, $5.49

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Mandy Moore

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mandy Moore

Celebrity manicurist Michelle Saunders used Essie's "muchi, muchi" on Mandy's nail beds and "ballet slippers" on the tips. 

Article continues below

ESC: Emmy Drugstore Beauty

Essie

Nail Polish, $8.99

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Laverne Cox

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

The actress recently partnered with Orly to curate a limited nail lacquer collection and wore her new colors on the red carpet, with help from manicurist Denise Kelley"This collection is about red carpet glamour and giving everyone the opportunity to feel that glamour in their day-to-day lives," Laverne said in a recent press release.

ESC: Emmy Drugstore Beauty

Orly

Celebrate Yourself by Laverne Cox, $49

Article continues below

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Sarah Hyland

John Shearer/WireImage

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star's look was inspired by old Hollywood glamour. For avoid frizz, celebrity stylist Ryan Richman used a cream before blowdrying her hair.

ESC: Emmy Drugstore Beauty

Paul Mitchell

Neon Sugar Twist Tousle Cream, $17.98

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Priyanka Chopra

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra

Before flat ironing the Pantene ambassador's hair, celebrity hairstylist Danilo Dixion sectioned her hair into four parts and added a small portion of combing cream to make her hair shiny and sleek.

Article continues below

ESC: Emmy Drugstore Beauty

Pantene

Daily Moisture Renewal Moisturizing Combing Creme, $5.99

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Chrissy Metz

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz

For long-lasting volume, hair guru Marc Mena added anti-humidity hairspray to Metz's curls.

ESC: Emmy Drugstore Beauty

Suave Professionals

Luxe Style Infusion Firm Control Smooth Anti-Humidity Hairspray, $3.98

Article continues below

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Anika Noni Rose

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Anika Noni Rose

"For Anika's Emmys hair, she wanted to sport her beautiful natural hair and her edgy cut, which perfectly complemented her gown," said celebrity hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez.

ESC: Emmy Drugstore Beauty

Dove

Advanced Hair Series Supreme Crème Serum Quench Absolute, $5.99

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Gina Rodriguez

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Gina Rodriguez

For sleek, silky hair, hairstylist Kristin Heitkotter added an anti-frizz agent prior to curling the stars hair.

Article continues below

ESC: Emmy Drugstore Beauty

L'Oreal Paris

Advanced Hairstyle Sleek It Frizz Vanisher Cream, $3.99

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Yvonne Strahovski

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Yvonne Strahovski

For sheen, hair pro Clariss Rubenstein prepped the hair with a lightweight oil spray, then used the Dyson Supersonic to dry 80 percent of her hair before brushing it through.

ESC: Emmy Drugstore Beauty

Keratase

Elixir Ultime Volume Beautifying Oil Mist, $34.94

Article continues below

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Ariel Winter

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ariel Winter

Ariel's stylist, Charles Dujic, used a hairspray based in coconut oil and shea butter to create volume while flat ironing her slicked-back hair.

ESC: Emmy Drugstore Beauty

Marc Anthony

Hydrating Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Volume Hairspray, $9.79

Get glam! 

Don't miss E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special, with guest co-host Erika Jayne, at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Sarah Hyland , Mandy Moore , Gabrielle Union , Laverne Cox , Evan Rachel Wood , Issa Rae , Priyanka Chopra , Chrissy Metz , Gina Rodriguez , Ariel Winter , Rashida Jones , Beauty , Life/Style , 2017 Emmys , Emmys , Red Carpet , VG , Style Collective , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.