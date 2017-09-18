The 2017 Emmys has come to an end, but the most daring fashion will live on.

The best and worst dressed stars have already been named, but more style accolades need distributing. For instance, let's praise the celebs who actually took a chance, who ventured away from the typical mermaid gowns and black suits, who kept us alive with opinions whether good or bad. It can be daunting getting dressed for such a high-profile occasion—most celebs do what's safe in order to avoid criticism. So, for the risk-takers on the red carpet Sunday night, we applaud you.