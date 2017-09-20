Brie Bella Wants to Throw Nikki Bella a "Woman Empowerment" Party Since She'll Never Have Children

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Elsa Pataky

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jessie James Decker, Eric & Jessie

Jessie James Decker Thinks Her House is Haunted in Eric & Jessie Sneak Peek Clip

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Kendall Hooked Up With Scott? Kris Slept With Lamar? Watch the Kardashian-Jenner Family React to the Wildest Tabloid Rumors Ever!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Brie Bella just wants her sister to feel included.

With her baby shower right around the corner, the mom-to-be comes up with the idea to throw Nikki Bella a celebration of her own in this sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode of Total Bellas.

"I just feel so bad because Nicole like literally planned two different baby showers for me, my bachelorette party then my bridal shower," Brie tells her mom Kathy Colace, brother J.J. Garcia and sister-in-law Lauren Garcia. "I kind of feel like we should throw her a party."

Watch

Is Nikki Bella Ready to Be Brie's Bitch?

"My sister has been amazing," she continues. "She's constantly throwing me parties, from my bachelorette party to now my baby shower. I'm like, you know what, she deserves something special."

"What kind of party?" Kathy wonders.

"Like a cute little, you're a career woman, woman empowerment party,'" Brie replies. "We all know John Cena doesn't want kids, so a woman empowerment party. Perfect for her!"

Hmm...let's just see how this plays out!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.