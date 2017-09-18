These stars had the best dates to TV's biggest night.
Sunday night's 2017 Emmy Awards proved to be a prestigious night for many famous moms and dads. Thankfully, their children were not so far away when it came time to celebrate.
Such was the case for some of Big Little Lies' leading ladies. After Reese Witherspoonand Laura Dern celebrated their first respective wins for their work on the HBO hit, they headed out on the town with their youngsters in tow. For Reese, that meant look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe, while her co-star had not one, but two of her children on the red carpet with her as they headed into an after-party.
Meanwhile, Liev Schreiber's pint-sized son and Robin Wright's adult daughter kept them company as they made their way to the annual show. Hey, it's never too soon to show your kids the red carpet ropes!
As for Sofia Vergara, her son Manolo stepped in to be her escort for the night when husband Joe Manganiello had to work. As he quipped about his famous mom on social media, "Always glad to be her Plan B when Joe is busy making movies."
Check out all of the adorable parent-child duos at last night's main event below:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Modern Family star playfully walked the red carpet with her 25-year-old dashing son.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The House of Cards star and her equally stunning daughter wowed on the red carpet in coordinating black gowns.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Ray Donovan star and his 8-year-old little guy posed together on the Emmy Award red carpet.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The first-time Emmy winner celebrated in style with her lookalike daughter and statue in tow.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
The Emmy winner celebrated her first-time win with her son and daughter by her side at HBO's post-Emmy Awards reception.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
The Better Call Saul actor had great company at the AMC Networks after-party celebration thanks to his daughter.
Which pair was your favorite? Share in the comments below!
