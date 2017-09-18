There was quite a lot to talk about after the 2017 Emmy Awards last night, but no one seems to be making more headlines than Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

The 45-year-old actor joined the Saturday Night Live producer as her plus one to the Hollywood affair, marking their first official awards show appearance together. Of course, being Ben Affleck doesn't make it easy to have a low-key evening as someone's date, but he made sure to take all the right steps so the attention remained on Shookus...