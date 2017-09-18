Emmys 2017: Celebrities' Candid Moments

Charles Sykes/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards was a televised celebration of the biggest shows on the small screen. But there was a lot that happened at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles that viewers didn't get to see.
For one thing, there were countless celebrity selfies. Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, for instance, didn't pass up the opportunity to snap a picture with Big Little Lies' Nicole Kidman and Sofia Vergara took a Modern Family photo with her co-stars Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
The awards also served as a fun date night for couples. Mad Men's Vincent Kartheiser smiled at his wife Alexis Bledel in the green room—Bledel was presenting and had won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The Handmaid's Tale. Kidman also enjoyed the evening with her husband Keith Urban. The singer showed his excitement for his wife's win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for Big Little Lies backstage by throwing a celebratory fist in the air. Elisabeth Moss, who won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Handmaid's Tale, opted to bring her mom as her date and the two shared a sweet hug.
The night was enjoyed by celebrities of all ages, too. Jeremy Maguire from Modern Family looked like an adorable superhero on the red carpet when he flashed his cape, and Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage didn't miss the chance to take a picture with Big Little Lies' Reese Witherspoon.
Celebrities were even able to put politics aside for part of the evening. James Corden was spotted giving former White House press secretary Sean Spicer a peck on the cheek, and Alec Baldwin had a discussion with House of Card's Kevin Spacey (maybe they were swapping tips for how to play presidents on TV—Baldwin won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his impersonation of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live).
