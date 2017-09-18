They said the revolution would be televised.

There was a buzz in the Microsoft Theater on Sunday night at the Emmy Awards, which was no easy feat considering no alcohol was allowed inside the actual theater (or food, unless smuggled in).No, the excitement came from the shows, actors and creatives whose names were called throughout the night, with many of them breaking major barriers in their respective categories.

While the 2017 telecast is currently eyeing a new all-time ratings low, attracting under 10 million viewers according to early numbers, those who did tune in watched arguably the best ceremony in the Emmys' 69-year history.