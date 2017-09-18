Some of the biggest wins at last night's Emmys happened before the show even started.

Of course, we were excited to see Big Little Lies win five awards, plus Lena Waithe making history as the first black woman to win for comedy writing. It was an important night for women and diversity in entertainment overall.

But there are also the unofficial fashion awards that occur upon arrival, as the star-studded carpet becomes a glamorous runway of sequins, mermaid silhouettes and diamonds for an audience of millions. As stars get placed on best- and worst-dressed lists before they even make it inside the event, we've got our eyes out on what's trending among the most stylish stars who turn up to make a statement.