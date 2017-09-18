Some of the biggest wins at last night's Emmys happened before the show even started.
Of course, we were excited to see Big Little Lies win five awards, plus Lena Waithe making history as the first black woman to win for comedy writing. It was an important night for women and diversity in entertainment overall.
But there are also the unofficial fashion awards that occur upon arrival, as the star-studded carpet becomes a glamorous runway of sequins, mermaid silhouettes and diamonds for an audience of millions. As stars get placed on best- and worst-dressed lists before they even make it inside the event, we've got our eyes out on what's trending among the most stylish stars who turn up to make a statement.
This year, metallic dresses were all the rage on everyone from Laverne Cox to Priyanka Chopra. Shailene Woodley made our best-dressed list, wearing a simple, deep-green Ralph Lauren gown that we're sure will be the color of the season.
As more stars strutted the carpet with everything from blazer mini dresses to extravagant, colorful floor-length numbers, we picked out the top trends of the evening.
Fancy events call for fancy straps. The micro ruffle trend is a way of securing your dress with frills instead of sleeves, for the ultimate finishing touch.
Stunning in silver! Laverne shows us how it's done in a metallic Naeem Khan dress that stood out because of the frilly detail on its sleeves, which was a nice contrast to the gown's structured bodice.
Yara's glittery Prada gown was one of our favorite looks of the evening, and it was the subtle details that made all the difference. Ruffled sleeves were definitely a red carpet trend, and the Black-ish star wears them well paired with an embroidered sequin print on soft tulle.
Is it us, or is Ryan a total modern-day Belle in this dress? She's got the micro ruffle strap trend down, and it's the perfect way to tie together the layers and floral detail of the ensemble.
For a look that's Black Swan meets red carpet, tulle skirts bring an element of feminine fun to black tie affairs.
Talk about tulle: Mandy is rocking the trend in multiple layers, with tiered skirts of the fabulous material. She's also acing the black-and-white look that was popular on this year's red carpet.
Officially securing her spot as fashion's darling, the Stranger Things actress wore a Calvin Klein dress with a giant, tulle skirt giving us major ballerina vibes.
While we're accustomed to seeing this TV host in a mermaid silhouette dress, this year Giuliana opted for a chic black tulle gown with natural beauty look. We love how the sleeves carry out the material of the dress for a touch of drama.
While rainbow hair is the hottest trend to hit Instagram, it's also a style that's taking over the red carpet. From dresses to accessories, celebs are opting for all the colors instead of just one.
Why settle on one color when you can wear them all? Rainbow was a huge trend last night, and Tessa's pleated, high-collar Rosie Assoulin dress was a total winner.
The X Files actress rocked this multicolored look on her shiny clutch, which was the perfect match to her red velvet dress.
Zoe was like a human skittle in this outstanding Dior Haute Couture gown with feather detailing (also super on trend).
In contrast to the multicolored appeal of the rainbow trend, other stars are keeping it simple with the classic marriage of black and white hues for their red carpet looks.
The legendary TV personality, who presented an award to Elisabeth Moss, looked stunning in a classic Elizabeth Kennedy suit with Nikos Koulis earrings.
Lauren took the trend up a notch in a textured, floral gown with a high neck.
The Saturday Night Live actress, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a comedy, got glammed up in a minimalistic Narciso Rodriguez gown with a black textured bodice.
The floral print is getting a major upgrade. No longer are we seeing petite motifs and girly patterns—designers are getting bold with this design, and the celebs are liking it.
Alec who? Her husband may have won an Emmy, but Hilaria stole the show on the red carpet in a silver strapless number with a green and yellow oversized floral pattern.
The Saturday Night Live comedian wore strapless Zac Posen gown that featured a modern floral pattern in orange, beige and grey—definitely not your average sundress motif!
Regina turned heads in a Galia Lahav dress, which was a modern take on prints. The oversized, graphic design is a fresh way to wear everyone's favorite florals. She's also working that high slit.
We've seen it on boas, and now it's one of the trendiest ways to add texture or volume to a dress or an accessory. This is one look we're ready to fly off with.
This actress-turned-style-icon was a red carpet favorite in Chanel, glittering in sequins and completing the look with a healthy dose of feathers, teaching us that more is more in the world of fashion.
Keri brings her all-black floor-length gown by J. Mendel to the next level with feather embellishments. The feathers were certainly battling other details here, including a sheer, patterned overly and a strapless corset.
Priyanka's custom-made Balmain look was nothing short of breathtaking, and the long feather train added just the right amount of wow to an already attention-grabbing gown. The actress proves that feathers are a fun addition to any item—whether it be a dress, a sleeve or a bag—to take it from great to glam.
Accessorizing is everything on the red carpet, and stars are doing away with bags that are just so, well, square. Round is in, whether it's in the form of a purse or a clutch.
We don't know what she could even fit in there, but Cicely's accessory is exactly the kind of round purse we need for the ultimate style upgrade. Talk about a statement bag.
The actresses's round clutch is the perfect accessory to accent her futuristic Carolina Herrera dress.
Which red carpet trend is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!
