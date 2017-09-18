EXCLUSIVE!

Inside the 2017 Emmys After-Parties: Mingling With Milo Ventimiglia and Dancing With the Kids From Stranger Things

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

James Corden, Sean Spicer, 2017 Emmy Awards, Candids

Emmys 2017: Celebrities' Candid Moments

Reese Witherspoon, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Reese Witherspoon Hopes Big Little Lies' Emmys Wins Help Girls Know "You Can Be the Architect of Your Own Story"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

As Reese Witherspoon said Sunday, "It's been an incredible year for women on television." That was certainly the theme of the night at the 2017 Emmys, where Big Little Lies, The Handmaid's Tale and Veep were among some of the most celebrated TV series of the evening.

Win or lose, celebrities were in the mood to celebrate after the three-hour ceremony ended—and celebrate they did! For those whose after-party tickets got lost in the mail (hey, it happens!), E! News is offering exclusive inside access to all the private parties in Hollywood.

Governors Ball

Master of None's Aziz Ansari was carrying his trophy around, "looking very proud," according to a source. "He had his trophy in one hand and his champagne in the other." Quantico's Priyanka Chopra was nearby, "taking a lot of photos and joking around with some girlfriends by the bar."

Flanked by their significant others, This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia bonded with co-star Mandy Moore. "At one point Milo was talking to someone by his table and rubbed Kelly Egarian's back while she was seated in front of him," a source says. "He kept checking up on her, making sure she was OK." Moore, meanwhile, shared a cute moment with Chrissy Metz, comparing dresses.

FOX Broadcasting Company, 20th Century Fox Television, FX and National Geographic Party

The cast of ABC's Modern Family was among the first to arrive. Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Eric Stonestreet, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter were taking "tons of photos," according to a partygoer. "Sofia was the life of the party, though."

Ferguson and Vergara "examined each other's photos" (she shared a few on Instagram) before then she walked outside with Stonestreet. "They were dancing to the '70s disco music," the partygoer says. Vergara "was having a ton of fun being silly and carefree with her cast mates."

While most guests sipped Heineken, American Crime's Regina King was spotted making her way through the party with a shot in one hand and a lime in the other. Meanwhile, Donald Glover arrived fashionably late, "clutching both Emmys in both hands." He walked over to the Atlanta table, where his cast and crew congratulated him. Sophia Bush, who is a big fan of the show, "couldn't get enough of Donald. She chatted with him and two other friends for quite a while."

And Ventimiglia "arrived to a sea of flashbulbs," the partygoer tells E! News. The actor "took it in stride" and spent time with his This Is Us co-stars Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Metz.

Photos

2017 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals

HBO Party

Guests included Saturday Night Live's Vanessa Bayer, Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Wizard of Lies' Michelle Pfeiffer. Ben Affleck joined girlfriend Lindsay Shookus' booth and "looked like he was having a good time," an attendee tells E! News. At one point, Big Little Lies' Witherspoon set her Emmy down on the table, which her teenage daughter Ava Phillippe picked up "as if she was seeing how heavy it was." Witherspoon's co-producer and co-star, Nicole Kidman, was "inseparable" with Keith Urban throughout the night, sharing lots of "really cute" moments. When they finally found their booth, "There was a plate of appetizers, and they started eating."

Witherspoon and her family left around 10:55, while Kidman and Urban stayed another few minutes. The actresses' co-star Alexander Skarsgård, meanwhile, remained busy "chatting with people," including his mom. "He stayed pretty late. People kept going up to him to take pics!"

Netflix Party

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown wasted no time joining her male co-stars on the dance floor. "She was leading the pack," a source says. "All the other kids were following her moves!" (Later, as she was checking her phone at her table, Brown's mom came over and "hugged her.")

Orange Is the New Black's Jackie Cruz and Jessica Pimentel touched up their makeup in the bathroom. "Jackie was fixing her lipstick and made kissy faces in the mirror," the source says. Co-star Laverne Cox made a grand entrance as she walked into the party solo. "She strutted down the walkway to the dance floor and loved all the attention she was receiving. She then made her way back to the Orange Is the New Black table to hang out with her cast mates."

Dancing With the Stars' Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson arrived hand in hand and headed straight the dance floor. "They were both wearing white and looked really in love," an insider says. Another couple who found love on set, The Americans' Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, talked with friends on their way in: "She kept looking at him and they were laughing together."

Robin Wright was "hugging and taking photos with anyone who approached her," according to a source. The House of Cards actress' daughter, model Dylan Penn, was by her side the entire night. "Dylan kept checking in on her mom to make sure she was OK. Robin was smiling and engaging with her co-stars; they seemed very happy together. Robin and Dylan left together."

Emmy winner Dave Chappelle was taking photos with guests, and on his way out of the party, he bumped into The Late Late Show's James Corden. The TV host walked right up to Chappelle and gave him a big hug. "It's a f--king cool photo! You look so good!" he said. "So f--king good!"

Perhaps the happiest group was the cast of Atlanta. "They were going wild on the dance floor!" the source tells E! News. "They kept raising Donald's statue in the air as they danced in a circle. Photo flashes were going off and they were fully letting loose." At one point, they corralled the kids from Modern Family and Stranger Things "in a circle, singing Beyoncé lyrics and dancing."

Hulu Party

Elisabeth Moss had a Mad Men reunion with Jon Hamm. "He was talking about being at the party to support Elisabeth," an insider says, noting that he arrived alone. Other guests included Handmaid's Tale's actresses Alexis Bledel, Anne Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley.

Check out more Emmys after-party moments:

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Reese Witherspoon & Nicole Kidman

HBO gives the victorious Big Little Lies producers a prime seat.

Aziz Ansari, Donald Glover, Governors Ball, Emmy Party Pics 2017

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Aziz Ansari & Donald Glover

The actors show off their hardware at the Governors Ball.

Sofia Vergara, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family actress poses sans her massive entourage.

Article continues below

Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia, FOX Emmy Party Pics 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz & Milo Ventimiglia

The This Is Us stars share a father-daughter moment at during FOX's party at Vibiana.

Jessica Biel, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel

The Sinner star looks sinful in a Ralph & Russo dress.

Angela Sarafyan, Thandie Newton, Rodrigo Santoro, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Angela Sarafyan, Thandie Newton & Rodrigo Santoro

The Westworld co-stars come to life at HBO's party at The Plaza inside the Pacific Design Center.

Article continues below

Laverne Cox, Netflix Emmy Party Pics 2017

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox

The Orange Is the New Black actress changes into a Tadashi Shoji dress for Netflix's party at NeueHouse.

John Turturro and Riz Ahmed, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

John Turturro & Riz Ahmed

The Night Of co-stars share a moment at HBO's party.

Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Netflix Emmy Party Pics 2017

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Noah Schnapp & Millie Bobby Brown

Netflix's after-party wouldn't be a party without the Stranger Things cast.

Article continues below

Julianne Hough, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Julianne Hough

The former Dancing With the Stars judge flutters into HBO's party in a feathered dress.

Kate McKinnon, Don Lemon, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kate McKinnon & Don Lemon

The Saturday Night Live standout shares a happy moment with the broadcast journalist at HBO's party.

Priyanka Chopra, Governors Ball, Emmy Party Pics 2017

TIBRINA HOBSON/AFP/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico actress turns heads in a Balmain design.

Article continues below

Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Evan Rachel Wood & Jeffrey Wright

While they may have lost in their respective categories, the Westworld co-stars look like winners at HBO's get-together.

Sarah Paulson, John J. Gray, FOX Emmy Party Pics 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson & John J. Gray

The actress poses with the American Horror Story writer at FOX's bash.

Jeff Garlin, Charissa Thompson, Larry David, Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jeff Garlin, Charissa Thompson, Larry David, Lindsay Shookus & Ben Affleck

The Saturday Night Live team—plus Affleck—celebrate the show's multiple wins at HBO's party.

Article continues below

Alec Baldwin, Lorne Michaels, Governors Ball, Emmy Party Pics 2017

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Alec Baldwin & Lorne Michaels

Smile, guys! Saturday Night Live is a big winner!

Julia Carey, James Corden, Netflix Emmy Party Pics 2017

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Julia Carey & James Corden

The couple arrives hand-in-hand at Netflix's gathering.

Jackie Cruz, Uzo Aduba, Diane Guerrero, Netflix Emmy Party Pics 2017

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Jackie Cruz, Uzo Aduba, Chioma Aduba Kremers & Diane Guerrero

The Orange Is the New Black cast embraces Aduba's sister at the Netflix after-party.

Article continues below

Regina King, Netflix Emmy Party Pics 2017

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Regina King

The American Crime actress flashes some leg in a Galia Lahav dress at Netflix's bash.

Seth MacFarlane, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Seth MacFarlane

The actor takes a break from live-tweeting The Orville to pose for a pictures at HBO's bash.

Julie Bowen, FOX Emmy Party Pics 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Julie Bowen

Ditching her black Alberta Ferretti gown, the Modern Family actress brightens up for FOX's bash.

Article continues below

Alexander Skarsgard, My Skarsgard, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Alexander Skarsgård & My Skarsgård

The Big Little Lies winner crouches down for a photo with his mother at HBO's soirée.

Lena Waithe, Governors Ball, Emmy Party Pics 2017

TIBRINA HOBSON/AFP/Getty Images

Lena Waithe

The Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series winner kisses her award during the Governors Ball at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Jaya Harper, Ellery Walker Harper, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Jaya Harper & Ellery Harper

Kids are welcome at HBO's party—especially if they're from the Big Little Lies bloodlines.

Article continues below

Donald Glover, FOX Emmy Party Pics 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Donald Glover

Let's give the Atlanta star a hand for his double win.

Gary Newman, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Dana Walden, FOX Emmy Party Pics 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Gary Newman, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz & Dana Walden

The FOX execs mingle with the stars of NBC's This Is Us.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Mandel, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Julia Louis-Dreyfus & David Mandel

Winning never gets old for Veep's dream team.

Article continues below

Jack McBrayer, John Oliver, Kate Norley, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jack McBrayer, John Oliver & Kate Norley

The comedians gab at HBO's private party.

Richard Plepler, Michelle Pfeiffer, David E. Kelley, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Richard Plepler, Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley

The HBO CEO makes time for the couple, who were celebrating their nominations for Wizard of Lies (hers) and Big Little Lies (his).

Alan Yang, Eric Wareheim, Aziz Ansari, Alessandra Mastronardi, Governors Ball, Emmy Party Pics 2017

TIBRINA HOBSON/AFP/Getty Images

Alan Yang, Eric Wareheim, Aziz Ansari & Alessandra Mastronardi

The Master of None cast comes together to celebrate Ansari's wins at the Governors Ball.

Article continues below

Janelle Monae, Lisa Joy, Tessa Thompson, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Janelle Monáe, Lisa Joy & Tessa Thompson

If Monáe ends up in Season 2 of Westworld, know that her casting stems from the HBO party.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

HBO rolls out the red carpet for the A-list couple.

Adina Porter, Zoe Alleyne Washburne, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Adina Porter & Gina Torres

The acclaimed actresses add a splash of color to HBO's after-party.

Article continues below

Seth MacFarlane, FOX Emmy Party Pics 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Seth MacFarlane

The Family Guy creator makes the rounds (seen her at FOX's party).

—Reporting by Alessandra Mortellaro Alli Rosenbloom and Amanda Williams

Don't miss E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special, with guest co-host Erika Jayne, at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ 2017 Emmys , Emmys , Milo Ventimiglia , Stranger Things , Exclusives , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.