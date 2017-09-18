Carson Daly's Mom Pattie Daly Caruso Dies at 73

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Adam Levine

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ann Dowd, 2017 Emmy Awards, Winners

Emmy's 2017: Celebrities' Most Candid Moments

Elisabeth Moss, 2017 Emmy Awards, Winner

Elisabeth Moss "Blacked Out" When She Won an Award at the 2017 Emmys

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Carson Daly, Pattie Daly Caruso

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Carson Daly has lost a special person in his life. 

The Today co-host's mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, died suddenly on Sunday at home in Palm Desert, Calif. As a family spokesperson told The Desert Sun, Caruso suffered a heart attack in the early morning. 

Daly's colleagues announced the sad news on-air on Monday. As Savannah Guthrie began, "We're sorry to start this hour with some sad news. Our thoughts and our prayers are going out to Carson and his family over the sudden passing of his mom, Pattie." 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2017's Fallen Stars

A post shared by Carson Daly (@carsondaly) on

"We spoke to him and he wanted to share this message with all of you," Matt Lauer continued. "He says, 'It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife and grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso. She passed away peacefully on Sunday. Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit and her love of life. She will be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity.'"

"We want to just say, Carson, we are so sorry," the anchor added. "Our thoughts are with you and your family."

"What a devoted and loving son Carson is," Guthrie commented. "And Pattie was just a force."

Like her son, the North Carolina native spent 25 years interviewing public figures on her local television show, Valley Views. "She was one of the most vivacious people I knew," her friend Judy Vossler told The Desert Sun of the breast cancer survivor. "She loved, loved, loved her family. She loved her interviewing and loved helping her charities." 

She is survived by her son Carson, daughter Quinn Daly, husband Richard Caruso and five grandchildren. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Carson Daly , Death , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.