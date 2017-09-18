Donald Glover is waking up with a new place in history.

With two 2017 Emmy Award wins Sunday night (and the first of his career), the Atlanta star also became the first black director to win the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

Later in the night, he took the mic again for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy—marking the first time in 32 years a person of color has won in that category.

"I blacked out," he told E!'s Zuri Hall of his reaction to his history-making first win. "I was not ready for that."

The star went on to explain that he was in a "weird phase" when he directed the episode, "B.A.N." "I was doing a lot. I was a new father. I was writing other episodes and directing and like cobbling this together," he recalled. "I'm really astonished."