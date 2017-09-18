How to Get Mandy Moore's Signature Pink Pout for Less

ESC: Must do Monday, Mandy Moore

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mandy Moore was stunning at the 2017 Emmy Awards with a black-and-white layered Caroline Herrera gown paired with a brilliant pink pout. 

Her look comes courtesy of makeup artist Jenn Streicher, who strived to give the This Is Us star "the ultimate cool and youthful look." This includes natural-appearing foundation and concealer (thanks to Laura Mercier Ultra-Longwear Foundation and Cle De Peau Beauty Concealer), flushed cheeks (Hourglass Ambient Blush in Flush), rose gold eyes and a bold lip.

Although impactful next to the two-toned dress, the look comes as no surprise. One scroll through her Instagram and it's quite clear that the pink statement lip is Mandy's go-to. And, with good reason: It's a bright and fun addition to any makeup look.

For her Emmy's statement lip, Jenn applied a single coat of Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lip Colour in French Kiss, a hot pink hue that the brand describes as "bubblegum." Before applying a second layer of the lipstick, the beauty pro asked Mandy to blot her lips, then applied a second coat. This ensured that the bold lipstick lasted as long as possible. 

If you're in love with the actress' pop of pink, check out our favorite pink lipsticks below! 

ESC: Mandy Moore's Pink Lipstick, Market

Laura Mercier

Mandy's pick: Velour Lovers Lip Colour in French Kiss, $28

ESC: Mandy Moore's Pink Lipstick, Market

Covergirl

Colorlicious Lipstick in Temptress Rose, $6.99

ESC: Mandy Moore's Pink Lipstick, Market

The Lipstick Lobby

Kiss My Pink Lipstick, $19

ESC: Mandy Moore's Pink Lipstick, Market

Maybelline

Color Sensational Creamy Mattes Lip Color, $5.59

ESC: Mandy Moore's Pink Lipstick, Market

Revlon

Super Lustrous Lipstick, $4.99

ESC: Mandy Moore's Pink Lipstick, Market

NYX

Matte Lipstick in Shocking Pink, $5.99

Is your lipstick making a statement?

Don't miss E! News Monday at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special, with guest co-host Erika Jayne, Monday at 8 p.m., only on E!

