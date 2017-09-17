A triple congrats to Donald Glover!

The star won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on Atlanta, marking his first Emmy for acting, and dropped a bombshell in his acceptance speech at Sunday's 2017 Emmys ceremony: He is going to become a dad again!

Glover said he thanked the Academy, his parents, the Atlanta writers, FX, the city of Atlanta, his partner Michelle and their family.

"I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me even with how crazy I get," he said. "I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son, we're listening to Stevie tonight."

Glover, who is notoriously private, and his girlfriend welcomed their first child in 2016. The actor revealed the baby is a boy in his acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globesafter he won Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his leading turn in Atlanta. He revealed at the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival in June that his son is named Legend.