Hint, hint!
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton hit the 2017 Emmys red carpet and made more than a style statement after the Walking Dead actor had his hand on what appeared to be his longtime lady love's baby bump on Sunday night. The twosome did not confirm the baby news but they certainly hinted at the fact that they may be expecting another child.
The notoriously private pair were all smiles when they turned up at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for TV's biggest night. The 51-year-old actor opted for a velvet tux, while his gal Sunday donned a burnt orange frock.
The two may not be a red carpet staple, but the quiet couple have been together since 2009. They secretly welcomed their first child, a son named Gus, in March 2010.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The tight-lipped star did spill some tidbits back when Gus was 20 months old.
At the Los Angeles premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 1 back in 2011, he told E! News in 2011 that parenthood had "been spectacular." He also joked that being a parent to a wee one also called for "a lot of not sleeping."
The quiet couple reportedly began dating in early 2009, shortly after the One Tree Hill star divorced her first husband, assistant director Ian Prange.
Congratulations to the expanding family, if the news is indeed true!
