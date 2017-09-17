And the final award of the night goes to...The Handmaid's Tale!

The harrowing Hulu series took home the grand prize for drama at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards tonight, just moments after star Elisabeth Moss won for best drama actress.

The series, which is based on Margaret Atwood's book of the same name about a dystopian world in which women are treated as property, already took home multiple Emmys this year, honoring writing, directing, and acting from Ann Dowd and Alexis Bledel.

Atwood joined series creator Bruce Miller on stage as he accepted the Emmy, thanking all the numerous people who supported the show, even when it wanted "to do horrible things to Rory Gilmore."

"Go home, get to work, we have a lot of things to fight for," Miller said as he ended his speech.