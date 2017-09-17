Master of None's Lena Waithe Becomes First Black Woman to Win Emmy Award for Best Comedy Writing & Shouts Out LGBTQIA Community

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Adam Levine

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Milo Ventimiglia, Kelly Egarian

Milo Ventimiglia Cozies Up With Kelly Egarian and All the Other Things You Didn't See on TV at the 2017 Emmys

ESC: Best Beauty, Jessica Biel

Emmy Awards 2017 Best Beauty: Jessica Biel, Tracee Ellis Ross & More!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Congratulations to Lena Waithe!

The extremely talented writer and Aziz Ansari just won the Best Writing for a Comedy Series at the 2017 Emmys for their work on Master of None. Waithe's win makes her the first black woman to win an Emmy award for best comedy writing.

"I gotta thank God or else I wouldn't be standing here, I want to thank my mother for inspiring this story and allowing me to share it with the world," Waithe said during her speech."Thank you Aziz for pushing me to co-write this bro, now we're standing here I love you forever."

Read

Emmy Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe, 2017 Emmy Awards, Winners

Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

After thanking her team and her loved ones, Waithe said, "Last but certainly not least my LGBQTIA family. I see each and every one of you. The things that make us different, those are our superpowers. Every day when you walk out the door, put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren't in it."

Waithe concluded her speech by saying, "And for everybody out there that showed us so much love for this episode, thank you for embracing a little Indian boy from South Carolina a little queer black girl from the south side of Chicago. We appreciate it more than you could ever know."

Watch E!'s 2017 Emmy Awards After Party at 11 p.m. Don't miss E! News Monday at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special, with guest co-host Erika Jayne, Monday at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Emmys , Apple News , 2017 Emmys , Aziz Ansari , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.