Attending the 2017 Emmy Awards meant more to Sarah Hyland than anyone could imagine.

The Modern Family star arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday evening with something to prove. Not only to herself, but to the many fans that have watched the now 26-year-old actress grow up right before their eyes on the beloved ABC sitcom.

She's endured a particularly tough year, first pulling out of the 2017 SAG Awards for undisclosed "health reasons." It marked the first SAG ceremony in seven years Hyland skipped, her absence assumedly linked to a long battle with kidney dysplasia. (In 2012, Sarah received a kidney transplant from her father.)

But then four months later, Hyland addressed the ongoing speculation that she suffers from an eating disorder with a powerfully candid message about her private health struggles.