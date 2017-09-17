Did Nicole Kidman Wear Mismatched Shoes to the 2017 Emmys?

Do our eyes deceive us or did Nicole Kidman just wear mismatched shoes to the Emmys?

The Big Little Lies actress arrived on the red carpet of the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in a red, tea-dress-length Calvin Klein frock. Between the plunging neckline, full skirt and stunning jewelry, we almost missed the fact that her pink heels did not entirely match. One stiletto featured a bejeweled strap, while the other was left unadorned.

Don't worry—the A-lister didn't make a fashion faux pas in a rush out of the house. The pair (also from Calvin Klein) belongs together, with one shoe featuring crystal embellishments only on the ankle strap; while the other has the detailing on the bottom, toe strap.