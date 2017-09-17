Milo Ventimiglia Cozies Up With Kelly Egarian and All the Other Things You Didn't See on TV at the 2017 Emmys
We're all winners at the 2017 Emmys, right?
For many of Hollywood's biggest stars, being nominated for a special trophy is more than enough of an honor.
But what happens when cameras are rolling and you find out your competitor came out on top? During tonight's live telecast, the reactions are truly all over the place.
When Alec Baldwin received the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Tony Hale couldn't help but gather his Veep co-stars around for a hilarious post.
"Loser photo!!" the actor shared on Twitter as his friends poked fun at the loss.
Titus Burgess gave the best "not actually happy for you" clap when Alec Baldwin beat him. You were robbed, Titus! #emmys #emmys2017 pic.twitter.com/MyA7wv7DT9— emilie (@PluckyMomo) September 18, 2017
As for Tituss Burgess, some viewers couldn't help but comment on his reaction to hearing Alec's name. Yes, he clapped. And yes he shared a smirk for the camera. Some, however, decided to have a little fun with the brief moment.
"Tituss Burgess gave the best 'not actually happy for you' clap when Alec Baldwin beat him," one Twitter user shared. "You were robbed, Titus!"
One Hollywood star, however, got everyone talking with her surprising reaction. After Jackie Hoffman realized she had lost to Laura Dern in Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV-Movie, the Feud star was nothing short of expressive.
Not only was she caught letting out a "damn it" on national TV, Jackie proceeded to type not one but multiple tweets about her fellow nominees.
"Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017," she shared with her followers. "I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring #soreloser Emmys2017."
And by the way viewers, this only happened in the first 90 minutes of the show. We aren't even halfway done.
