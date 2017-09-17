We're all winners at the 2017 Emmys, right?

For many of Hollywood's biggest stars, being nominated for a special trophy is more than enough of an honor.

But what happens when cameras are rolling and you find out your competitor came out on top? During tonight's live telecast, the reactions are truly all over the place.

When Alec Baldwin received the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Tony Hale couldn't help but gather his Veep co-stars around for a hilarious post.

"Loser photo!!" the actor shared on Twitter as his friends poked fun at the loss.