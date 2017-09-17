Nothing could stop Anna Faris from sparkling on the Emmys red carpet this year.

The Mom star hit the carpet for the 69th Emmy Awards in a fuschia Marc Jacobs halter gown adorned with sequined flowers, just over a month after her split from Chris Pratt.

Faris is a presenter tonight, and will also no doubt be supporting costar Allison Janneywho is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy for her role on CBS' Mom.

Pratt and Faris announced their split on August 6 with a statement on social media, explaining that they "tried hard for a long time" and wanted to keep the situation as private as possible for their son's sake.