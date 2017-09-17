Nothing could stop Anna Faris from sparkling on the Emmys red carpet this year.
The Mom star hit the carpet for the 69th Emmy Awards in a fuschia Marc Jacobs halter gown adorned with sequined flowers, just over a month after her split from Chris Pratt.
Faris is a presenter tonight, and will also no doubt be supporting costar Allison Janneywho is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy for her role on CBS' Mom.
Pratt and Faris announced their split on August 6 with a statement on social media, explaining that they "tried hard for a long time" and wanted to keep the situation as private as possible for their son's sake.
Faris is also preparing to go on a book tour for her book Unqualified, which comes out on October 24, and features a foreward from Pratt.
"Her comic memoir, Unqualified, shares Anna's candid, sympathetic, and entertaining stories of love lost and won," the book's description reads. "Part memoir—including stories about being "the short girl" in elementary school, finding and keeping female friends, and dealing with the pressures of the entertainment industry and parenthood—part humorous, unflinching advice from her hit podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the book will reveal Anna's unique take on how to master the bizarre, chaotic, and ultimately rewarding world of love."
