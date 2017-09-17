Who Is the 2017 Emmys Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler, the Hilarious Star of CBS' Superior Donuts

Watch out, Stephen Colbert. There's another 2017 Emmys MC that has TV fanatics talking. 

Jermaine Fowler snagged this year's coveted announcer position, and he's pretty much loving every second of it. From the larger-than-life scream that came out of the comedian's mouth when he shined the spotlight on Emmys presenter and Insecure star Issa Rae, to all the funky dance moves before commercial breaks, Fowler brought the energy like nobody's business. 

So who exactly is Jermaine and what is he doing at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards? For starters, he's the star of CBS' hit sitcom, Superior Donuts. The comedy first premiered in early 2017 and will return for its second season on Oct. 30. 

Ahead of Fowler's big gig, he expressed his excitement on Instagram. "Tomorrow night I'll be the voice of the Emmys," he penned. "I haven't worn a tuxedo since my high school prom. I hope it still fits."

Jermaine is also known for his roles on The Eric Andre ShowBoJack HorsemanRobot ChickenFamily Guy and HBO's Crashing

So what inspired the Television Academy to make the switch to a more interactive announcer? 

CBS Entertainment EVP Jack Sussman told Deadline, "What most awards show do is have the announcer locked in a closet reading from a script on cue. What we will do is have Jermaine be an active part of the show. He will be connected with what's happened on the telecast and what happens next. What we want to do is get a peek behind the curtain in a fun, engaging way."

Is Jermaine's participation in the Emmys working for you? Sound off in the comments!

TAGS/ 2017 Emmys , Emmys , Red Carpet , Top Stories
