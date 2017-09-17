Ben Affleck Is Lindsay Shookus' Date to the 2017 Emmys

SNL later won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and Shookus went up onstage to join her colleagues as creator Lorne Michaels gave his acceptance speech.

Shookus and Affleck sat with the SNL stars in the auditorium and when the show was announced as the winner, the actor stood up to let them walk to the stage. He laughed when Michaels spoke and smiled as he watched the cast victoriously walk offstage.

He then got up by himself during the commercial break and walked back into the VIP area, chewing gum. Shookus joined him and was seen holding onto his arm as they smiled and looked at each other. They also chatted with and hugged Dave Chappelle, who won an Emmy for his guest spot on SNL at the preliminary Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month. The comedian wore sunglasses as they talked.

Affleck and Shookus then exited the VIP area with their arms linked.

Alec Baldwin later won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for portraying President Donald Trump on SNL and thanked Shookus and other cast and crew of SNL in his acceptance speech.

Affleck and Shookus were later spotted in the winners' walk area, with her holding her Emmy statuette. The two chatted with another unidentified female Emmy winner about where to go after the Emmys.

"All I want to eat is pizza," Shookus said.

Affleck then took a photo of the two women.