Debra Messing Reveals Which Will & Grace Star Has Changed the Most at the 2017 Emmys
by
Meg Swertlow
|
It's been 11 years since the cast of Will & Grace said goodbye to television and a lot has changed about the landscape of TV, as well as the show's stars who are a decade older and wiser.
While on the 2017 Emmys red carpet earlier today, Will & Grace's lead, Debra Messing dished to E! News on the upcoming revival of the beloved sitcom and dished on which of her pals has changed the most. Amazingly enough, it's been 19 years since the hit NBC show first debuted.
Without hesitation, the actress, who was donning Romona Keveza, said, "I think Sean [Hayes]—because he was the baby when we started (in 1998). He hadn't done anything and he was kind of like Bambi when we started and now he's a big Hollywood producer."
NBC
She continued to praise TV's "Just Jack" McFarland, "Now he's full-on man, full-on knows everything."
Hayes has had a prolific career producing TV since breaking big on the Peacock network. He's produced Hot in Cleveland, Grimm, Hollywood Game Night and many more.
You can see Just Jack, Grace and the rest of the gang when Will & Grace premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 on NBC.
