Sarah Paulson will actually be able to enjoy the Emmys parties this year. Paulson, who is currently starring in American Horror Story: Cult, told E! News Giuliana Rancic that she was actually going to go out after the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, a different plan from last year.
"I was home in bed by midnight last year," Paulson revealed. "I had so much panic about whether or not I was going to win. It was such a whirlwind, I was tired. I did not go big last time but I'm hoping tonight to make up for it."
Paulson took home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie Emmy for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story in 2016 and she's presenting that same award to the 2017 crop of nominees that includes Jessica Lange, Carrie Coon, Susan Sarandon, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Felicity Huffman.
"Every single nominee is a friend of mine. Presents a little bit of an issue…I'm not going to favor anyone," she said.
As for what she's watching, Paulson, who already has two new TV projects lined up with Ryan Murphy for after AHS: Cult, said she's "obsessed with The Crown."
"I love Feud, I love Big Little Lies," she said. "There's an incredible saturation of incredible television to watch."
Truer words!
Paulson will be working with Murphy on a Netflix prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Katrina: American Crime Story. Safe to say she'll be back at the Emmys really soon.
American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays, 10 p.m. on FX.
