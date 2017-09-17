Kids grow up so fast these days!
While Jessica Biel was celebrating her latest project The Sinner Sunday night at the 2017 Emmys, her growing baby boy was also on top of her mind.
After posing for photos in her Ralph & Russo Couture dress, the actress couldn't help but reveal some of Silas' latest milestones.
"Now he's saying to me, 'No, no, mommy, we are not going to do this anymore and this is not a match. This is not a match,'" she shared exclusively on Live From the Red Carpet. "Which means I don't want to do this."
And how did Silas learn this you may ask?
J. Merritt/Getty Images
"I think this comes from the matching game," Jessica shared while laughing. "One of these things are like the other."
Family life aside, Jessica is also more than thrilled with her new series The Sinner on USA Network. In addition to starring in the project, the actress also serves as an executive producer. It's an opportunity she hopes to continue in the future.
"I like the creative part of producing. I like working with the writer, with the actors, I like casting, I like that kind of thing," Jessica explained to E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "To be a part of it from the very beginning is something I've never experienced before and it's hooked me and now I want to do that."
She continued, "Not even necessarily for me to be in, but for other women specifically like heroines and female protagonists. I want to do that for this industry. That's what's important for me and my company."
The Sinner's season finale airs Wednesday night at 10 p.m. only on the USA Network.
(E! and USA Network are part of the NBCUniversal family)
