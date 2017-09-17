Kids grow up so fast these days!

While Jessica Biel was celebrating her latest project The Sinner Sunday night at the 2017 Emmys, her growing baby boy was also on top of her mind.

After posing for photos in her Ralph & Russo Couture dress, the actress couldn't help but reveal some of Silas' latest milestones.

"Now he's saying to me, 'No, no, mommy, we are not going to do this anymore and this is not a match. This is not a match,'" she shared exclusively on Live From the Red Carpet. "Which means I don't want to do this."

And how did Silas learn this you may ask?