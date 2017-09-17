Millie Bobby Brown could make history tonight, and she's (naturally) freaking out.

The 13-year-old is nominated in the Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category at the 2017 Emmys, which if she beats out Uzo Aduba, Ann Dowd, Chrissy Metz, Thandie Newton and Samira Wiley, would make her the youngest Emmy-winner of all time.

She's rivaled by Roxana Zal, who was 14 when she won an Emmy for Something About Amelia in 1984.

So how is the young starlet feeling only moments before one of the biggest nights of her life? "To me, I'm obviously very grateful," she told E! News' Jason Kennedy on the red carpet. "I haven't processed it. It hasn't sunk in."