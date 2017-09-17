Jessica Simpson Posts Cheeky Birthday Tribute to Husband Eric Johnson

38 IS GREAT ??#IAMSOHOTFORYOU

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Beers and butts! Talk about an epic birthday!

Jessica Simpson posted quite the cheeky Instagram post (chock full of butt cheeks) when she gave her husband Eric Johnson a big birthday tribute on his big day.

The 37-year-old made sure to let the whole world know that things are still steamy between the parents of two and the fire is still raging when she shared a photo of her husband as he triumphantly cheered while holding a beer stein in each hand. In front of the NHL star is his bent-over bride, who appears to be outfitted in some sort of German beer wench ensemble (but it's hard to tell given the angle).

Along with the sexy photo, Jessica wrote, "38 IS GREAT. #IAMSOHOTFORYOU."

Whatever's going on in this pic—Eric looks pleased as punch.

But this isn't the first time that the two have (over) shared their love on social media. Check out the many steamy snaps that the sexy couple has let the world see...

 

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Instagram

Instagram

Bedtime Kisses

The couple lets us into their bedroom with this smooch from their sheets.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Instagram

Instagram

Polaroid Perfection

Jessica and Eric kiss for an old school photo.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Instagram

Instagram

Locking Lips

The cute couple share a smooch for Instagram (and Eric can't help but grab a handful of Jess' toned gams!).

Article continues below

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Instagram

Instagram

Smooching Selfie

Jessica snaps a selfie while sharing a sweet kiss with her hubby.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson

Instagram

Black and White

Jessica and Eric give the camera sultry stare in this filtered snap.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Instagram

Instagram

Touching Tongues

The pair has no qualms with showing off some major PDA.

Article continues below

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson

Instagram

Booty-Ful

The blonde bombshell poses with her back to the camera, cuddling up to her hubby and showing off a bit of cheek!

