Jessica Simpson Posts Cheeky Birthday Tribute to Husband Eric Johnson

Beers and butts! Talk about an epic birthday!

Jessica Simpson posted quite the cheeky Instagram post (chock full of butt cheeks) when she gave her husband Eric Johnson a big birthday tribute on his big day.

The 37-year-old made sure to let the whole world know that things are still steamy between the parents of two and the fire is still raging when she shared a photo of her husband as he triumphantly cheered while holding a beer stein in each hand. In front of the NHL star is his bent-over bride, who appears to be outfitted in some sort of German beer wench ensemble (but it's hard to tell given the angle).

Along with the sexy photo, Jessica wrote, "38 IS GREAT. #IAMSOHOTFORYOU."

Whatever's going on in this pic—Eric looks pleased as punch.

But this isn't the first time that the two have (over) shared their love on social media. Check out the many steamy snaps that the sexy couple has let the world see...