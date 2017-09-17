Surprise!
Yvonne Strahovski revealed to E! News' Jason Kennedy on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmys that she is married!
The 35-year-old Australian actress, who plays Serena Joy on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and is also known for her past role on Chuck, attended the event with her new husband, Tim Loden.
She revealed that the two wed earlier this summer in Northern California. The two have been together for more than six years.
Loden, who is also an actor and guest starred on Chuck, said the wedding took place on a very hot day.
"But we all made it through, we all did some dancing at the end of the night, it was fantastic," he said.
"We ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown, just to cool down," the actress added. "It was ridiculously hot. But we had a great time."
E! News
The Handmaid's Tale was nominated for a whopping 11 Emmys, including the award for Outstanding Drama series. The show won three Emmys at the preliminary Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony earlier this month.
Check out a full list of 2017 Emmy nominations.
On Sunday, Sept. 17, watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2017 Emmy Awards coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by our After Party at 11 p.m. Don't miss E! News Monday at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special Monday at 8 p.m., only on E!