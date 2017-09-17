Kiernan Shipka's Emmys Style Evolution: From Cute Kid in 2010 to Red Carpet Angel in 2017

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Adam Levine

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Laura Dern, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Big Little Lies Actress Laura Derns Wins Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert Recruited His Most Famous Friends (and Sean Spicer) for a Star-Studded Emmys Monologue

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kiernan Shipka, 2010 &amp;amp; 2017 Emmys

Getty Images/WireImage

A lot has happened in the world in the last seven years, and a lot has happened to Kiernan Shipkatoo—namely that she grew up.

In 2010, the former Mad Men star, who was 10 years old at the time, made her Emmys debut and looked oh-so-cute in her floral, tea dress, which she paired with little heels. But tonight, the dazzling Feud actress, who is now 17-years-old now, looked like an angel when she hit the red carpet 2017 Emmy Awards in an ethereal white gown.

Shipka has been starting a style storm with all her Pre-Emmy ensembles. The actress also turned some heads when she donned a Delpozo ensemble to Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy bash on Friday night.

Next up for the teen is a role in the comedy Lapham Rising. We can't wait to see what else is in store for the young fashionista's career and style statements!

Photos

2017 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals

Kiernan Shipka, Entertainment Weekly's 2017 Pre-Emmy Party

David Livingston/Getty Images

Watch E!'s 2017 Emmy Awards After Party at 11 p.m. Don't miss E! News Monday at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special with guest co-host Erika Jayne Monday at 8 p.m., only on E!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Apple News , 2017 Emmys , Top Stories , Kiernan Shipka
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.