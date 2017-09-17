Best Beauty at the 2017 Emmy Awards

Oh, to be beautiful...

Tonight, stars stunned on the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet, courtesy of Hollywood's top glam squads. Simple or complex, these looks took hours to create. Days ahead of the event, the hair and makeup artists used the actress' outfit as inspiration. Then, using the best products and cutting-edge techniques, the talented creatives did whatever necessary to achieve perfection on the big day.

The result: enough hair and makeup inspiration to last through the fall. From Jessica Biel's glam hair to Padma Lakshmi's colorful eye makeup, you're bound to add something from red carpet to your beauty routine.