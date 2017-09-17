Best Beauty at the 2017 Emmy Awards

John Shearer/WireImage
John Shearer/WireImage
Oh, to be beautiful...
Tonight, stars stunned on the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet, courtesy of Hollywood's top glam squads. Simple or complex, these looks took hours to create. Days ahead of the event, the hair and makeup artists used the actress' outfit as inspiration. Then, using the best products and cutting-edge techniques, the talented creatives did whatever necessary to achieve perfection on the big day.
The result: enough hair and makeup inspiration to last through the fall. From Jessica Biel's glam hair to Padma Lakshmi's colorful eye makeup, you're bound to add something from red carpet to your beauty routine.
Bold eyeliner, slicked-back hair, metallic hues, barely-there makeup—get ready to be inspired! Check out the best beauty looks below!
J. Merritt/Getty Images
The Blackish star gives the slicked-back hair trend a curly makeover, and it's perfect. "I wanted to go for a sleek chic look but still celebrate her texture," celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson told E! News.
John Shearer/WireImage
Celebrity stylist Adir Abergel created "a sexy, voluminous, 1960's era style with cascading waves, inspired by Valley of the Dolls and Barbarella," he stated in a press release.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Shameless stars' glam waves are perfect for the Hollywood event and flawless.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Blackish star and stylist Marcia Hamilton prove that cornrows can be easily elevated.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The bombshell pairs indigo eyeliner with pink eyeshadow, courtesy of makeup artist Kabuki. It's epic with her fuchsia dress.
J. Merritt/Getty Images
Rudy reveals that perfect lipstick shade for fall.
John Shearer/WireImage
"For Zoë's red carpet look, I was totally inspired by the dress," celebrity hairstyle Nikki Nelms stated in an email. "It's all about the layers tonight. Her short pixie actually mirrors the soft, mini layered texture of her dress."
John Shearer/WireImage
The actress' cat-eye eyeliner is worthy of an award. She doesn't need much else.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Soft, yet impactful, the Modern Family star nails the metallic eye.
John Shearer/WireImage
A little blush, purple eyeliner and a nude, matte lipstick—celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo perfects everyday glam with this standout look.
