Happy wife, happy life!

E! News' Giuliana Rancic caught up with 2017 Emmy nominee Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe on the red carpet, where she got the lowdown on what makes their decade-long marriage stronger than ever.

Surprisingly enough, it's keeping their professional lives separate from their personal and that includes not rehearsing together. For those not up to date on this celebrity pair, Bathe is also an actress and share the screen with Sterling on NBC's This Is Us and they also co-starred on Army Wives.

As Ryan explained, "Sterling and I have been in the game for a long time. We go back to college. We've learned that there are certain minefields and pitfalls in our relationship, like a slalom, we just move right past them. Rehearsing together is one of those things."