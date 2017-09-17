Happy wife, happy life!
E! News' Giuliana Rancic caught up with 2017 Emmy nominee Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe on the red carpet, where she got the lowdown on what makes their decade-long marriage stronger than ever.
Surprisingly enough, it's keeping their professional lives separate from their personal and that includes not rehearsing together. For those not up to date on this celebrity pair, Bathe is also an actress and share the screen with Sterling on NBC's This Is Us and they also co-starred on Army Wives.
As Ryan explained, "Sterling and I have been in the game for a long time. We go back to college. We've learned that there are certain minefields and pitfalls in our relationship, like a slalom, we just move right past them. Rehearsing together is one of those things."
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
What was Sterling's take on his leading lady's candid admission? "It's that simple!" he remarked.
As for the night ahead, Brown is nothing but grateful for the opportunity to be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us.
The actor told G, "I feel fantastic. I get a chance to be with my beautiful wife. I get a chance to share this night with my amazing cast. What do I have not to like?"
He teased having prepared a "semi-cohesive" acceptance speech, which, of course, will include a shout out to Ryan and the man who brought the beloved drama series to life.
"Probably her," Sterling shared. "Besides her, I got to remember Dan Fogelman. The creator of our show, who creates magic on a daily basis. Somehow a show that brings people together even if it's just for an hour once a week. We just remind ourselves, this is us."
Here's to a night they'll never forget!
(E! and This Is Us are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
On Sunday, Sept. 17, watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2017 Emmy Awards coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by our After Party at 11 p.m. Don't miss E! News Monday at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special Monday at 8 p.m., only on E!