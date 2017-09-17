If you can't win an Emmy, a spot on E!'s best dressed list is the next best thing.

That might explain why so many stars at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards showed up to the red carpet in jaw-dropping, awe-inducing ensembles. We're not saying they glammed up for us, but heck, the attention probably doesn't hurt.

Take Julianne Hough, for instance, who channeled a black-swan-meets-new-bride vibe in a tulle gown by Marchesa and Forevermark jewelry. The way the fabric crisscrosses and intersects creates the illusion of cut-outs, which paired with the delicate floral applique, makes for an utterly romantic visual. It's a nice departure from the silk and sequins we usually see on the Dancing With the Stars judge.