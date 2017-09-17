Joe Manganiello is one of the hottest hunks in Hollywood, but little did we know he's a nerdy hunk!
Sofia Vergara caught up with Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet ahead of the 2017 Emmys tonight where the actress dished that her hubby has a secret obsession with Dungeons and Dragons.
"He's a nerd," she laughed. "The highlight of his life is to play Dungeons and Dragons. He comes together with like eight friends, and I do a big spread. He has a dungeon room downstairs in the basement, and I decorate it for him, I bring him food. He plays for like six to eight hours!"
Of course, we couldn't help but ask if Vergara participates in the fun, too.
"No," she answered immediately. "I organize the figurines, I put the chips and things out, but no."
LOL! Well, at least she's honest!
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Meanwhile, this year's Emmys show marks the eighth time Vergara has attended as a member of the nominated Modern Family cast, and she wouldn't change it for the world.
In fact, Vergara said she'd play Gloria Delgado "forever and ever."
"I wish it never ends," she admitted. "We have two more years supposedly, but I'm still praying that they don't have any other show, and they have to get us again!"
Vergara stunned on the red carpet in a white, mermaid-style gown by Mark Zunino—a local designer she said she loves because "he makes dresses that are perfect for voluptuous women."
She also dished a bit about her new(ish) bangs.
"I'm tired of them already," she laughed, admitting, "They always tell you don't cut bangs, and I'm like, 'OK just to change. Just for a little while.'"
Well, we think both she and the bangs look great!
