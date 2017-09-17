Joe Manganiello is one of the hottest hunks in Hollywood, but little did we know he's a nerdy hunk!

Sofia Vergara caught up with Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet ahead of the 2017 Emmys tonight where the actress dished that her hubby has a secret obsession with Dungeons and Dragons.

"He's a nerd," she laughed. "The highlight of his life is to play Dungeons and Dragons. He comes together with like eight friends, and I do a big spread. He has a dungeon room downstairs in the basement, and I decorate it for him, I bring him food. He plays for like six to eight hours!"