The Stranger Things Kids Had the Best Time at the 2017 Emmys

Before the 2017 Emmys even started, we knew it was about to be an amazing night for the Stranger Things kids.

We've watched the young cast of the Netflix thriller—which was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series—Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp have the best time ever throughout the 2017 awards season, smiling up and down the SAG carpet and taking selfies backstage with pretty much everyone at the Golden Globes.

And tonight was no different.

From the very start, Matarazzo and McLaughlin had us smiling with their pre-Emmys social media updates.

Stranger Things Kids Have the Best Time During 2017 Awards Season

A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on

Matarazzo made sure to break in his dancing shoes by doing a little moonwalk in his hotel hallway ahead of the big night.

McLaughlin, on the other hand, gave his fans and followers a preview of his fashionable, purple floral suit jacket and ensemble as he got ready.

But the best moment of their pre-Emmys posts was when the two co-stars finally met up with each other and stopped to have a little dance off.

"My Brooooooooooothhhhheeeeerrrrr," McLaughlin captioned the dancing boomerang, adding the hashtags, "#Emmys2017#Emmys."

Of course, once they hit the red carpet, things got even better.

Millie Bobby Brown, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jason Kennedy chatted with Brown on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet ahead of the show. The 13-year-old was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. Though she didn't end up winning (Ann Dowd took home the trophy for her role in The Handmaid's Tale), it was still a very impressive nod as she was one of the youngest nominees ever.

"To me, I'm obviously very grateful," Brown told us of her nomination before the show. "I haven't processed it. It hasn't sunk in. I think it should've by now but it still hasn't. Maybe when I set in my chair, and I realize. Right now, it's pretty surreal."

Once inside the Microsoft Theater, the kids continued to have fun.

A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on

Matarazzo snuck in a selfie with Wolfhard, making funny faces for the camera with the caption, "Waiting for the show to start."

Check out more fun moments of the Stranger Things kids enjoying all the 2017 award shows below:

'Stranger Things' kids, 2017 Emmys

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2017 Emmys

Finn Wolfhard, Noah SchnappGaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin posed together on the red carpet ahead of the 2017 Emmys.

Millie Bobby Brown, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Calvin Klein Beauty

Millie Bobby Brown looked gorgeous in her white Calvin Klein dress at the 2017 Emmys.

Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things Kids

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company/Netflix

Winner, Winner

Schnapp, Matarazzo and Brown strike a pose with their trophy after Stranger Things win Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2017 SAG Awards.

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things Kids

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Celebrations

The kids looked overwhelmed with excitement after their big win, holding up their trophies with pride.

Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things Kids

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company/Netflix

Dancing Away

Matarazzo and Wolfhard did a little dance after the 2017 SAG Awards.

Millie Bobby Brown, Cara Buono, 2017 SAG Awards Party Pics, Stranger Things Kids

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company/Netflix

Down on the Dance Floor

Brown had a blast dancing with Cara Buono after the SAG Awards.

Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Miles Brown, 2017 SAG Awards Party Pics, Stranger Things Kids

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company/Netflix

Don't Stop the Music

The Stranger Things kids couldn't help but smile as they grooved along to the music at a SAG after-party.

Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, 2017 SAG Awards Party Pics, Stranger Things Kids

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company/Netflix

Grubbin' Down

Of course, the best part of any awards show after-party is the food!

22nd Critics Choice Awards, Arrivals, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things Kids

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Strike a Pose!

McLaughlin, Schnapp, Wolfhard and Matarazzo know how to pose on the red (or blue!) carpet at the Critics Choice Awards.

Candids, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, 2017 Golden Globes, Stranger Things Kids

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dapper Dudes

All the guys looked very handsome, cleaning up for the 2017 Golden Globes where they met tons of stars, including...

Stranger Things, Reese Witherspoon, Golden Globes

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

The actress couldn't help but smile from ear-to-ear while hanging out with Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp. "So much love for these kids and their show," she captioned the photo.

Stranger Things, Drew Barrymore, Golden Globes

Instagram

Drew Barrymore

The red-headed actress was stoked to meet the cast on the Globes red carpet. She captioned the picture with a bunch of hashtags, including, "#Netflix #strangerthings #santaclaritadiet #alumni."

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Finn Wolfhard, 2017 Golden Globes, Marc Malkin

Instagram

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

The famous couple had to stop Finn Wolfhard and chat inside the Golden Globes ceremony.

Stranger Things, Anna Kendrick, Golden Globes

Instagram

Anna Kendrick

The Trolls star totally nerded out over meeting the Stranger Things kids, writing, "The amazing kids from Stranger Things wanted to meet me and NOT Justin Timberlake and I'm going to pretend that's because they like me more, not because they didn't see him. #alsoJusticeForBarb."

Stranger Things, Amy Schumer, Golden Globes

Instagram

Amy Schumer

Amy Adams photobombed the comedienne's picture with the kids, but Schumer didn't seem to mind. "Ummmmm things got strange #goldenglobes #amyadamsphotobomb," she wrote.

Stranger Things, Golden Globes, Mario Lopez

Twitter

Mario Lopez

Mille threw up a peace sign while posing with the Extra TV host. He captioned this pic, "11!!!!!!!!! My cool new friend Millie BobbyBrown..."

Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Octavia Spencer

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

The Hidden Figures actress was so happy to see Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin at the Golden Globes.

Stranger Things, Sterling K. Brown, Golden Globes

Twitter

Sterling K. Brown

The This Is Us star had to shake Millie's hand when he saw her on the red carpet.

Millie Bobby Brown, Sterling K. Brown, Stranger Things Kids

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Kissing Hands

Brown even gave the young actress a sweet kiss on the hand!

Stranger Thing, Al Roker, Golden Globes

Instagram

Al Roker

Matarazzo actually showed his excitement for meeting the Today Show news anchor. "Oh, hey Mr. Roker!!" he captioned the pic. "#goldenglobes #todayshow."

Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Twitter, Stranger Things Kids

Twitter

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

While we're not sure if the Game of Thrones star actually met the Stranger Things kids, her certainly made for a great photobomb!

Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things Kids

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

All of the Lights

We love how the guys embrace the spotlight in this suave pic from the Golden Globes.

Noah Schnapp, Sunny Pawar, Finn Wolfhard, BAFTA Tea Party, Stranger Things Kids

Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Two Thumbs Up

Schnapp, Sunny Pawar and Finn Wolfhard attend The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, giving two thumbs up!

Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Stranger Things Kids

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

All Smiles

Matarazzo, McLaughlin and Brown were all smiles at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, 2016 Emmy Awards, Stranger Things Kids

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Raise the Roof

They brought joy to the crowd at the Emmys when they took the stage.

Gaten Matarazzo, Sandwiches, Emmy Awards, Stranger Things Kids

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Snack Time

The audience was even more excited when Matarazzo passed out PB&J sandwiches at the Emmy Awards.

Don't miss E! News Monday at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special, with guest co-host Erika Jayne, Monday at 8 p.m., only on E!

