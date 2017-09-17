She continued, "I also am a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I asked to help me pursue this artistic path and they have to sacrifice so much for it, so this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf!"

Kidman also took a moment to use her platform to talk about domestic violence, calling it a "disease."

"Also, I want them to know that sometimes when you're acting you get a chance to bring a bigger message and this is their contribution and your contribution," she explained. "We've shown a light on domestic abuse. It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy and by you acknowledging me with this award it shines a light on it even more. So, thank you, thank you, thank you. I bow down to you."