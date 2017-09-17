Did you hear what your favorite celebs just said on the red carpet?
The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are about to start and all of Hollywood's A-list stars are hitting the red carpet to talk about all things TV, fashion and so much more. During the red carpet, celeb couples stopped by to reveal major relationship secrets to E! News' Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy. Plus, there was a major invitation for one celeb to appear as a guest star on another celeb's TV show!
Take a look at what the stars had to say in our roundup of the best red carpet quotes of the 2017 Emmys below!

"Sterling and I have been in the game for a long time. We go back to college. We've learned that there are certain minefields and pitfalls in our relationship, like a slalom, we just move right past them. Rehearsing together is one of those things." — Ryan Michelle Bath on why she and husband Sterling K. Brown don't rehearse together.
"We ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown just to cool down, it was ridiculously hot, but we had a great time." — Yvonne Strahovski talking about her just-revealed wedding this summer.
"Patience, that's the secret." — Alvina Stewart on the secret to her long lasting marriage to Anthony Anderson.
"Laverne Cox I'm inviting you to come play with us and be a guest star on Black-ish on ABC, right now." — Anthony Anderson asking Laverne Cox to be on his show.
"I've just be asked on live television, so I gotta do it." — Laverne Cox telling Giuliana Rancic she will do the show.
"We're all playing dress up, this is the best dress up, I feel like a pretty, pretty little princess." — Rachel Bloom talking about being on the red carpet in her Gucci dress.
"He is so strong. One day I'll show you a picture of his biceps, which are unusually strong…I'll text it to you later." — Ellie Kemper talking about her 14-month-old son.
"In my episode, you get to meet the Big 3 in a decade that you've never seen them before." — Regina King revealing a secret about the This Is Us episode she directed.
