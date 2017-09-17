Demi Lovato's Birthday Message to Nick Jonas Will Melt Your Heart

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas are BFFs for life.

The Disney child stars have practically grown up in the spotlight together and the songstress used Jonas' 25th birthday on Saturday as the perfect time to remind him of their lengthy history.

"Happy birthday to one of my absolute best friends @nickjonas," she penned in a sweet social media message. "Many ups and downs over the last 11 years together but we're still here for one another no matter what. Hope you have an amazing year, you deserve it!" Cue: that's what friends are for!