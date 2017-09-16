Earlier this week Amber got into a Twitter argument with the outspoken actor after he took to Twitter to himself criticize the upcoming movie Call Me By Your Name, which stars Armie Hammer as a 24-year-old professor who falls in love with his 17-year-old male student, played by Timothée Chalamet.

After seeing the negative tweet, Armie replied, "Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......?"

In response to Armie's tweet, Amber decided to add info and replied, "James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. 'I'm 16' I said. 'Even better' he said."

James responded by saying, "The first is illegal. The second is a lie."

The Paint It Black director followed up her first tweet with a screenshot of a text conversation which shows her asking her friend Billy, "Do you remember when James Woods and his friend tried to pick us up at Mel's Diner when we were teens?"

The text shows her friend's response: "Damn totally forgot about that hahahah."

Along with the screenshot, Amber tweeted, "Since I know people love to question the integrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go."

The actress when penned an open letter to the actor, in which she talked about her experience.

"Here's the thing, Mr. Woods. At that time I was not a public persona. I had done a couple years on a soap opera as an actress, but you wouldn't know me from Adam. I'm sure you've racked your brain trying to remember how you could've possibly hit on the actress Amber Tamblyn at a diner almost two decades ago," she wrote on Wednesday. "You think, it's not possible, there's no way I would've been so stupid as to hit on a 16-year-old known actress. But I wasn't known then, James. I was just a girl. And I'm going to wager that there have been many girls who were just girls or women who were just women who you've done this to because you can get away with it."