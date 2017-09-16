Hooray for Hollywood besties!

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, and Emma Stone, 28, are friends in real life and have been spotted hanging out together on and off the red carpet many times over the years.

Earlier this week,The fan-favorite, Oscar-winning actresses reunited at the premiere of Lawrence's newest project, her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky's horror film Mother!

And Lawrence was there to support her friend at a screening of La La Land, which landed Stone her first Oscar.

The two also reunited at the recent 2017 Toronto International Festival; A video of them running into each other and sharing an awkward but adorable hug was posted on Variety's Instagram page.