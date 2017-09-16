Cops Lip-Sync Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" in Police Dash Cam Video

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bellamy Young, Kerry Washington

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Selena Gomez, Puppy

Selena Gomez Steps Out With Puppy After Kidney Transplant Reveal

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden, Emmy Party

Ariel Winter Wears Latex Outfit and Shows PDA With Levi Meaden at Pre-Emmys Party

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's Lip Sync Battle meets Carpool Karaoke meets Cops.

Three officers from the Port Huron Police Department in Michigan filmed a dash cam video of themselves lip syncing the Backstreet Boys' 1999 hit ballad "I Want It That Way" while on a night shift. The clip was recently posted on the department's Facebook page.

"I'm trying to think of a song that would get me in the mood to being back to work," Officer Brian Daly says. "What do you think?"

"Oh, I got a song," replies Officer Sam Baker.

"No," Daly says. "No, don't even try it."

"Don't act like you don't know," Baker says.

Officer Derek Paret later popped in to join the fun.

Photos

We Ranked of All of James Corden's Carpool Karaokes: Which Pop Star Reigns Supreme?

Port Huron Police Department, Dash Cam Karaoke, Backstreet Boys

Port Huron Police Department / Facebook

Backstreet Boys, I Want It That Way

Sony Legacy

Backstreet Boys, I Want It That Way

Sony Legacy

The video, posted in response to a viral challenge started by paramedics at Tri-Hospital EMS, caught the attention of the Backstreet Boys themselves.

"Port Huron Police going above and beyond the call of duty!" the group said on their Instagram page on Saturday.

Last day at the fair! from Jonathon Amburgey on Vimeo.

This is not the first time cops and emergency service workers have filmed themselves lip-syncing on a dash cam. In 2015, a video of a police officer in Delaware lip-syncing toTaylor Swift 's song "Shake It Off" while driving a squad car went viral.

Check out more fun dash cam lip syncing videos above.

TAGS/ Backstreet Boys , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News , Music
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.