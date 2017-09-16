Ariel Winterturned heads with a daring look at a pre-2017 Emmys party Friday.

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress arrived at Entertainment Weekly's pre-Emmys bash in a $255 vanilla, curve-hugging, cleavage-baring latex House of CB bustier and matching mini skirt, paired with nude, pointed toe heels and Andrea Groussman fine jewelry. She was photographed packing on the PDA with her date, her 30-year-old boyfriend, fellow actor Levi Meaden. E! News learned almost a year ago that the two were dating.

Inside the bash, Winter met up with her Modern Family co-star Rico Rodriguez, who is also 19 and plays her little brother.