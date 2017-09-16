Sterling K. Brown is an even cooler dad in real life.

The actor regularly moves viewers to tears with his performances on This Is Us, in which his character, Randall Pearson, is the father of two girls. In real life, Sterling and his wife of 10 years, Ryan Michelle Bathe, share two sons, Andrew, 6, and Amaré, who is 1 and 1/2.

Friday night was date night for the lovebirds—they attended pre-2017 Emmys parties, so the kids had to stay home with their nanny. And their youngest son was not. Having. It.

Sterling captured the adorable, heartbreaking moment in an Instagram video, which shows Amaré crying in one of his nanny's arms as his mother, all dolled up in a blue cocktail dress, tells him his "big brother is always going to be here" to take care of him and that she loves him.

Sterling soon takes the boy in his arms and calms him down with his smooth, soothing, baritone voice.

"Come here sweet baby," he says. "I got you. I know you want Mommy. It's OK."

There is also a super adorable moment of the actor's eldest son pretending to be freaked out by his dad.