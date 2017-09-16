Gisele Bündchen got emotional onstage at the 2017 Rock in Rio Festival in her native Brazil Friday as she prepared to perform one of the most moving songs ever released.

The most successful supermodel in the world, who is also an amateur musician and environmental activist, helped sing John Lennon's "Imagine" with lead performer and Brazilian singer Ivete Sangalo at the event, is aimed at raising environmental awareness.

Gisele broke down in tears as she introduced the song, saying in Portuguese, "If we are all capable of imagining, we are all capable of creating, so imagine the world you want to live in. Imagine we are already living in it. Imagine."

Her husband Tom Brady posted a video of her emotional moment from the show's livestream on his Instagram page, writing, "So proud of you! Te amo."

Brady did not appear to attend the event in person—he is back in the United States playing with the New England Patriots, who have a game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.