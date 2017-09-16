Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down in Tears at Rock in Rio Before Singing John Lennon's "Imagine"

  By
  &

by Corinne Heller |

Gisele Bündchen got emotional onstage at the 2017 Rock in Rio Festival in her native Brazil Friday as she prepared to perform one of the most moving songs ever released.

The most successful supermodel in the world, who is also an amateur musician and environmental activist, helped sing John Lennon's "Imagine" with lead performer and Brazilian singer Ivete Sangalo at the event, is aimed at raising environmental awareness.

Gisele broke down in tears as she introduced the song, saying in Portuguese, "If we are all capable of imagining, we are all capable of creating, so imagine the world you want to live in. Imagine we are already living in it. Imagine."

Her husband Tom Brady posted a video of her emotional moment from the show's livestream on his Instagram page, writing, "So proud of you! Te amo."

Brady did not appear to attend the event in person—he is back in the United States playing with the New England Patriots, who have a game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

Gisele Bundchen, Ivete Sangalo

Raphael Dias/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

GADE / BACKGRID

Fun in Rio! ??? #skyrocks #rockinrio

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Gisele shared a personal environmental message Friday on Instagram, writing, "Together we are stronger. Together we can change our story. Together we can change the world. Open your heart. Feel the love expanding within you, because it is only through LOVE that we will transform our world."

Other performers at the 2017 Rock in Rio festival include Bon Jovi, Guns N' Roses, The Who, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Maroon 5, Fergie, Shawn Mendes, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Fall Out Boy, Incubus, The Offspring and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

