She got it from her mama!
Just two days after Serena Williams shared the first photo of daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the tennis all-star returned to social media with yet another adorable snapshot of the newborn.
In the photo, Serena and fiancé Alexis Ohanian's first bundle of joy is fast sleep in a onesie that reads "Smart and Strong like my Mama"—which couldn't be more accurate given the tennis all-star's legendary status in the sports world.
"Biceps," the caption read, referencing her tiny muscles. Too cute! Little Olympia even has her own Instagram account with 17,000 followers and counting.
Instagram/Getty Images
As E! News previously reported, Williams gave birth on Sept. 1. She weighed in at 6 lbs. 14 oz.
And her first week as a mama couldn't have gone better, with an insider telling us exclusively, "Serena is doing beyond perfect. She feels great and is just glowing about being a mother for the first time. Her baby girl is healthy and beautiful."
"Her fiancé is the nicest man alive," the source added about Alexis. "He really is so in love with Serena and is really supportive not only as a new dad but also as a partner. He is a busy man but puts Serena first in everything he does."
We're told both Serena and Alexis' family members have helped out since Olympia's arrival and that "a few close friends" have met her.
In a video montage revealing their child's name, Serena and Alexis documented snippets of their pregnancy, including the first ultrasound, photos of the athlete's baby bump at different stages, Alexis building the crib and the baby's ultimate arrival.
Congratulations again to the entire family!