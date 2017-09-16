Whether you're a novice or a seasoned home decorator, everyone knows that having art on your walls is of utmost importance.

Aside from really warming up the space, it's also a stellar opportunity to express your personality. For instance, guests are going to have a different opinion of you if you adorn your bare walls with canvas prints of cats in sinks as opposed to watercolor floral scenes. Don't overthink it: Not one option is better than the other. It's really just about what speaks to you and your individual style.